Sonia Gandhi greets Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday extended her best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday.

Recalling his contribution to the cause of nation-building, inclusive growth and economic resurgence, Gandhi said, "Singh's sagacious leadership ensured that India takes a determined leap forward, even during trying times. Present-day rulers across the spectrum have much to learn from his innate wisdom."

Gandhi wished Dr Singh a happy and healthy life and many more years in the service of the nation and the Congress Party.

Singh, who was the Prime Minister of India for the two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 87 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s, while he was helming the economic affairs of the country.

Dr Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge and Oxford. (ANI)

