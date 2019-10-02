Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda pay tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP working President JP Nadda paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani also arrived at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.

A large number of events are lined up across the nation, as the country observes the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Both BJP and Congress have made detailed plans including foot marches, cleanliness drive etc to mark the occasion.

Last month, Congress had stated that it will be organising a week-long programme to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma, starting with padayatras (foot marches) on October 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months. As per the circular sent to the leaders, the Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will culminate on January 31, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31.

Under this, the BJP is planning to propagate Gandhi's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary. Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters. PM Modi is scheduled to kick-off the program from Gujarat. (ANI)

