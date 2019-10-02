Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda pay tribute at Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP working President JP Nadda paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani also arrived at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.
A large number of events are lined up across the nation, as the country observes the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.
Both BJP and Congress have made detailed plans including foot marches, cleanliness drive etc to mark the occasion.
Last month, Congress had stated that it will be organising a week-long programme to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma, starting with padayatras (foot marches) on October 2.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has extended its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra by a period of three months. As per the circular sent to the leaders, the Yatra will now be a 120-day exercise and will culminate on January 31, 2020. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31.
Under this, the BJP is planning to propagate Gandhi's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity to mark his 150th birth anniversary. Posters, banners and kits for the programs to be held during the yatra will be directly sent to the state units from the party headquarters. PM Modi is scheduled to kick-off the program from Gujarat. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:52 IST

Goa never promotes sex, drug tourism: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Hailing Goa as a preferred destination for adventure tourism, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the coastal state never promotes "sex and drug" tourism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:30 IST

India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): With a number of events lined up across the nation, India will be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:24 IST

BJP, RSS taking Mahatma Gandhi's name is victory for Congress'...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that it is a victory for the thinking of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party that the ruling BJP and RSS leaders today are taking Gandhi's name.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:02 IST

Telangana: Committee to look into RTC employees demands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Telangana state cabinet has constituted a committee with senior IAS Officers to examine the demands of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees and submit a report to the state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Petty ego issues led to tragic defeat of Congress-JD(S)...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): 'Petty ego issues' led to the tragic defeat of Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, said Ramesh Babu, JD (S) national general secretary on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:52 IST

Darbar move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 25, reopen in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As a part of the bi-annual 'Darbar move', the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 25 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:41 IST

Gopal Bhargava to move HC against FIR lodged over his remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Soon after an FIR was registered against his 'Congress candidate represents Pakistan' remarks, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has said that he will move to High Court to challenge the FIR as it is 'violation of freedom of speech'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Beant Singh's family to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The family of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh will move to Supreme Court to challenge the centre's decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence into life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

HAL's HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The HTT-40 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully demonstrated the critical six turn left spin capability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

Rahul Gandhi likely to join protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join the people protesting against night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:52 IST

Hyderabad: 381 luxurious cars, two-wheelers booked for carrying...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 350 cases in a single day in a crackdown on luxurious cars and two-wheelers carrying fancy number plates and black films.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:40 IST

Amit Shah scaring people with NRC pitch in WB: Amit Mitra

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "scaring" people in the state with the NRC pitch amidst Durga Puja celebrations.

Read More
iocl