Sonia Gandhi meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India] August 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi paid a visit to President Murmu amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.



Recently, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults.

Meanwhile, the AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Anand Sharma, Shukla travelled to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi recently tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)

