Sonia Gandhi, other Cong leaders extend wishes on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Jamshedi Navroz, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday greeted the Zoroastrian Community and wished that the Parsi New Year brought in the spirit of happiness, peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Navroz is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature and it is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

While Zoroastrians across the globe celebrated New Year on March 21 this year, Parsis residing in India are celebrating Navroz on August 17.

"Congress President, Sonia Gandhi greeted the Zoroastrian Community on the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year, Navroz. Every new beginning is the chance to make most out of it, she added, while praying that the coming year may further the spirit of happiness, peace, harmony and brotherhood," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote: "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Nowruz."

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Nowruz ?? pic.twitter.com/p2BLZIHO9P — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2019



Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also extended their good wishes to Parsi community.

"My best wishes and prayers that this Parsi New Year brings happiness and prosperity in all our lives, Navroz Mubarak," Scindia tweeted.

My best wishes and prayers that this Parsi New Year brings happiness and prosperity in all our lives, Navroz Mubarak



????? ??????!

?? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ???, ??????? ??? ??????? ???? pic.twitter.com/w35vicXckI — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 17, 2019



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani extended Navroz greetings to all.

Navroz is predominantly celebrated in the Western and Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Balkans. It is a declared public holiday in many nations including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Iraq.

Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz is also an occasion to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. (ANI)