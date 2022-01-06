Sonia Gandhi should give clarification for PM's security breach in Punjab as she has lost her family members due to security lapse, says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday made an uncouth remark against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi by saying that the latter should give a detailed clarification for security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab since she has lost her family members due to security breaches and knows this pain very well.

Taking a jibe at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Siddhu, he said that it has been 16 hours since PM's security lapse and the latter has still not given a statement on the incident.

"It has been 16 hours but Navjot Singh Sidhu has not made any statement on PM's security lapse in Punjab. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has lost her family members due to a security breach so she knows this pain very well & should give a detailed clarification," he said during a press conference.

On imposing lockdown in Madhya Pradesh amid rising cases of COVID-19, he said, "there is no proposal with the Home Department to impose lockdown or shut down of markets in Madhya Pradesh. We are planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks and also considering to set up open jails".

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.



Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang had said, "Madhya Pradesh reported 1,033 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, around double the number recorded the day before which is a matter of concern. But we should not panic. We must observe all COVID-appropriate behaviour."

Sarang had further said, "Daily positive cases are rising rapidly. We imposed some more restrictions yesterday, including a cap of 250 people at wedding gatherings. Only 50 people are allowed to attend final rites. I instructed officials to increase beds in hospitals." (ANI)

