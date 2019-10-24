Sonia Gandhi speaks to Bhupinder Hooda, takes stock of political developments

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday spoke to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and discussed the recent developments of Haryana.

Sources said the Interim Congress president has taken stock of the latest political situation in the state. As of now both Congress and BJP seem away from a clear majority in the state.

As per the latest trends on the Election Commission website, BJP is leading on 38 seats, Congress is leading on 31 seats while the JJP is leading on 11 seats in Haryana.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly seat by a margin of 19773 votes, according to Election Commission.

Elections for the 90 seats of the Haryana's Legislative Assembly were held on October 21. The counting of votes is underway. (ANI)

