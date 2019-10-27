Congress leader DK Shivakumar talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader DK Shivakumar talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Sonia Gandhi standing by me a message for whole country: DK Shivakumar

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:25 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that party president Sonia Gandhi standing by him when he was arrested is a message for the whole country that the party stands by its workers.
"Sonia Gandhi is my leader and she has given me strength. She has stood with a party worker. It is not only DK Shivakumar. This is a message to the entire country," he told ANI.
Shivakumar said that the party will stand by all its workers in the hour of need.
"I never expected or asked for people to come out in support for me. However, people across the country supported me and showed their faith and love. I pray to God to give me strength so I can show them my gratitude and live up to their expectations," he added.
The Congress leader had, on Saturday, said that he will fight for justice.
Shivakumar, who landed in Bengaluru on Saturday, received a warm welcome from his supporters. He was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.
Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody till October 25.
The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department in which it had alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:48 IST

Deepotsav presents a unique identity of Ayodhya to country,...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that 'Deepotsav' has presented a unique identity of Ayodhya to the country and the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:45 IST

Rajnath Singh meets veteran BJP leaders Advani, MM Joshi; greets...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:45 IST

BJP-JJP alliance has disrespected people's mandate given in...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): As Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the chief minister of Haryana for the second term on Sunday, former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP alliance has disrespected the people's mandate given in the recently held assemb

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:16 IST

Delhi IGI Airport: CISF recovers 56 kg Agarwood, 2 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered 56 kg of Agarwood from two passengers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:16 IST

Ladakh: Lt Gen Harinder Singh, 'Fire and Fury' Corps lay wreath...

Ladakh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, 'Fire and Fury' Corps laid wreath at the War Memorial in Leh on Sunday, to pay tribute to the soldiers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, on 73rd Infantry Day today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:12 IST

Raipur women make eco-friendly diyas from cow dung to celebrate...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 27(ANI): Women of Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Ban-Charauda in Raipur are making around 2 lakh eco-friendly diyas from cow dung to help people celebrate cleaner and greener Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:12 IST

TN: Devotees at Meenakshi Amman temple offer prayers for rescue...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): On the auspicious day of Diwali this year, many devotees thronged the Meenakshi Amman Temple to offer prayers for the swift and safe rescue of the toddler who is currently stuck in a borewell in Trichy district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:12 IST

Dushyant's brother Digvijay Chautala targets Cong for...

Chandigarh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala on Sunday targeted the Congress for questioning his party's alliance with BJP in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh pays tribute to soldiers on Infantry Day in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh paid tribute to soldiers on Infantry Day in Udhampur on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:49 IST

Dushyant Chautala takes oath as Haryana Deputy CM

Chandigarh [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala on Sunday took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:49 IST

Delhi witnesses around 76 cases of firecracker eye injuries each...

New Delhi, 27 Oct, (ANI): The National Capital on an average gets 76 cases of eye injuries sustained from firecrackers each year, according to a study by AIIMS, Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:37 IST

Chennai: Indefinite strike by Tamil Nadu doctors enters third day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The indefinite strike by the doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) entered its third day on Sunday inside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital premises here.

Read More
iocl