Sonia Gandhi to address Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a meeting of the party's parliamentary party on Wednesday morning in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

The meeting comes amid protest by the opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly conduct' on the last day of the monsoon session of parliament. The MPs were suspended last week.

Opposition MPs will hold a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises on Wednesday in support of 12 suspended MPs.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had on Monday said that the government was responsible for "obstructions" in the Upper House and termed the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs as "wrong".(ANI)



