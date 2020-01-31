Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Delhi's Shashtri Park on Feb 5

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in the Shastri Park area on February 5.

The seniormost party leader hence will join the Delhi poll campaign on the penultimate day of campaigning, when the canvassing by different candidates will be at its peak.

Congress, which lost Delhi to the AAP in 2013, after ruling the union territory for fifteen years and faced a massive drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is so far lagging on the campaign trail with its rival parties already hitting the field with senior leaders.

However, Congress has prepared a strategy to show its full strength in the last leg of the campaign phase.

Congress is looking on the backfoot when the campaign of senior leadership is concerned. In the last five days of campaigning, Congress will hold rallies and roadshows in full swing.

According to the sources, from February 2 to February 6, the Congress top leadership will go into the election campaign.

Preparations are being made for the meetings of party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

However, compared to the top leadership of the other parties, the Gandhi family will not be campaigning extensively.

Apart from this, the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states are also likely to come for campaigning.

According to a source, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will campaign in Delhi for three days. Leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot will also be campaigning for Congress candidates in Delhi.

Voting for Delhi assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 whereas the results will be announced on February 11. (ANI)

