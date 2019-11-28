Sonia Gandhi unlikely to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday.

On being asked if she will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray today, Gandhi said: "Not decided."

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony.

"We met Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh as their guidance and blessings are necessary. Now we are returning to Mumbai," Aaditya told media here.

Uddhav Thackeray, Sena chief and the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test". (ANI)