Sonia Gandhi will make final decision on Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot, who met Sonia Gandhi in the national capital revealed that the decision of the Congress supremo will be final on who will be at the helm of affairs in the state.

Pilot reached Sonia Gandhi's residence hours after his rival and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race to contest the Congress presidential elections.

Sachin Pilot said that he discussed the events of the state in detail and expressed his sentiments on the situation with Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting between the two lasted for almost an hour.

"I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments, my feedback. All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together," said Pilot.

He further said that he is confident that in the State Assembly elections, which will happen next year, the Congress will once again come to power in Rajasthan.

"Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Government through our hard work," he added.

Meanwhile, after announcing his decision to contest in the upcoming Congress presidential polls, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the Nehru-Gandhi family will remain their leader whosoever becomes the president of the party.

"The Nehru-Gandhi family will remain our leader. Whoever becomes the party president will work under their leadership...Our priority is to see how the situation in the country improves, won't let the country divide or the constitution weaken," said Singh.

He further said that "Every PCC delegate has the right to contest presidential elections. I have not discussed my nomination with the Nehru-Gandhi family. I met many senior leaders including AK Antony, Kharge Ji."



Earlier in the day, Ashok Gehlot said that he will not fight for the post of Congress chief.

His remarks came after the veteran leader met with party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections," CM Gehlot said.

Gehlot also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

Gehlot said that whatever happened in the state in the past two days had shocked everyone.

Notably on Sunday evening, several Rajasthan lawmakers who were opposing Pilot to be the next chief minister, refused to attend a Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting scheduled at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur in the presence of party's central observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rather, they held a parallel meeting at the house of state cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal, a supporter of Gehlot. Around 90 MLAs tendered their resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

Also, today Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh collected his nomination papers and announced that he is likely to file his nominations tomorrow between 11 am to 3 pm.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has announced that he will submit his nomination for the post at 12.15 pm tomorrow.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17. (ANI)

