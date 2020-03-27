Sonia Gandhi writes to Rae Bareli administration, offers MPLADS funds to deal with coronavirus crisis

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to District Magistrate, Rae Bareli, authorising the local administration to withdraw as much money as is needed from MPLADS fund to help people in her parliamentary constituency during the crisis created by a coronavirus.

In a letter to the District Magistrate on Friday, Gandhi said that the number of people affected by coronavirus in the country was increasing and the global pandemic has impacted a large number of countries.

She urged people of Rae Bareli to take all precautions. "Follow strictly the instructions by the Health Department and the administration. Precaution and awareness is the only option to deal with the virus," she said.

She urged the district administration to distribute products like sanitisers, masks and soap. "Special care should be taken of daily-wagers, labourers and the elderly. No destitute should be allowed to sleep hungry," she said.

Gandhi said she is prepared to extend all possible cooperation as MP of Rae Bareli.

"To help the people of Rae Bareli during the coronavirus crisis, you can take as many funds as are required from my MPLADS fund. I give permission for it," she said.

Under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) scheme, each MP can take up works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum in his/her constituency.

The government has enforced 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

