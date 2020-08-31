Sonia Gandhi's remarks are 'out of frustration' as she failed to transfer power within Gandhi dynasty: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Sunday slammed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for her remark 'Freedom of expression is under threat and democracy is being destroyed' and said that it was a result of frustration as she failed to transfer power within Gandhi dynasty.

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "The outburst of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi against BJP appeared to be the result of frustration as she failed in her mission to transfer power within Gandhi dynasty, it is a usual practice of the Congress leaders to use terms like 'threat to democracy and Constitution', 'spreading poison of hate', killing freedom of express' and 'democracy is destroyed' whenever they found themselves in discomfort situations in the politics."

Refuting the remarks made by her, Subhash said, "She just ventilated her ire 'out of frustration' as her party landed in a piquant situation never before in the history. Our ancestors including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar have never imagined that the Indian politics stooped to such low-level of ethical values. The Opposition parties have to play a constructive role in strengthening the democracy, but the 74-year Congress leader was still struggling to give life to 'dynasty politics'."

The BJP leader said the responsible political parties have to practice politics with much care and integrity. They should curtail their political activities in matters such as education.

"The government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams was for the larger interests of the students. Instead, the Congress leaders were using the opportunity to settle scores with the Centre and they have become 'intolerant' in the democratic set-up deviating from the ethical values," he said. (ANI)

