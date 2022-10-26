"Sonia ji maybe of italian origin but she's more Indian..." actor Ramya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Former MP and actor Ramya has said that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is of Italian origin but she is more Indian than most Indians.

"Sonia ji maybe of italian origin but she's more Indian than most Indians- for sure," tweeted Divya Spandana, better known by her screen name Ramya.

Ramya's recent tweet, surprisingly who had recently joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has created interest in the state politics.

Ramya was out of the political field and distanced herself from Congress after losing in Mandya. However, her recent tweet indicates a sign of stepping into politics again.

Divya Spandana also congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on taking charge as Congress president on Wednesday.



"Many congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge @kharge on taking charge as President of @INCIndia Congress President, BCCI president, British PM (they're calling him son-in-law of Karnataka) & Kantara ruling the Indian box office- Kannadigas and Karnataka flag flying high," she tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital.

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to the top post.

"I hope other parties draw a lesson from the Congress and hold polls for presidency by secret ballot," said Mistry.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other senior leaders and MPs were present at the occasion. (ANI)

