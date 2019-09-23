Sonia, Manmohan, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Tihar jail here to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram also arrived at the jail to meet his father today.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is at present in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in the corruption case filed by the CBI. (ANI)

