Sonia meets Priyanka Gandhi ahead of her talks with Punjab CM

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday met party chief Sonia Gandhi amid the party's efforts to find a solution to the rift in the Punjab unit.

The meeting took place ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi had last week met party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been articulating his differences with the Chief Minister. Sidhu had met party leader Rahul Gandhi also.

The Congress central leadership has been trying to find a way out of factionalism in the state unit ahead of Punjab assembly polls next year. It is seeking to bring about changes in the state unit by keeping the Chief Minister in the loop while also looking at a balance in terms of caste and community.

A panel had been constituted to hold talks with Amarinder Singh and party MLAs. Both the Chief Minister and Sidhu presented their views to the panel.

Party leader Harish Rawat, who is AICC in charge of Punjab and a member of the panel, had expressed hope after Sidhu's meeting with Rahul and Priyanka that the issues concerning the Punjab unit of the party will be resolved soon.

Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled for next year, are being considered crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is still in power. (ANI)