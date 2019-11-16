Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday over Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:09 IST

New Delhi/Mumbai [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Amid discussions over formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar would meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, said on Friday that his party alone cannot take decisions and the two leaders will meet on Sunday.
"Congress alone can't decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. Only after that, the other actions will follow," Kharge told ANI.
He said once they both sit and discuss, only then will the political strategy be prepared. "That will be followed and implemented," he said.
The Congress and the NCP, which fought the assembly polls together, and the Shiv Sena have prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP), which will be discussed by senior leaders of three parties.
The three parties are having talks for the formation of the non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.
The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.
The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.
Sources said senior leaders of the party met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the developments in Maharashtra. They said the party will first talk to the NCP and was apparently in favour of "NCP-Congress plus Shiv Sena" option and not "NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena" option.
NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI in Mumbai that the next chief minister will only be from the Shiv Sena.
"Question is being asked continuously whether the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena? Differences came up between the Shiv Sena and the BJP due to the Chief Minister's post. So definitely the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena, which has been insulted. It is our responsibility to maintain their self-respect," Malik said.
The BJP, which had earlier declined to form the government, has said that no government can be formed without the party's participation in the process.
Maharashtra's BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that his party has the highest number in the assembly and that it will form the government in the state with the support of 119 MLAs.
"We have the highest number. With 119 MLAs we will form a BJP government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has expressed this confidence before party leaders. We are committed to giving a stable government to the state," Patil said at a press conference here.
NCP chief Pawar, who was in Nagpur, ruled out the possibility of midterm elections in the state while asserting that the process has begun to form government in the state.
"The process for forming the government has begun. You don't worry. We will form a government for five years. There is no question of mid-term elections. Had the people given a clear mandate, no such question would have come up," he told reporters.
The Congress has to decide about the nature of its participation and support to the government. A section of the party had been against supporting a Sena-led government.
A joint delegation of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders has sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting on Saturday to discuss farmers' issues. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:29 IST

Karnataka: Coast Guard conducts two-day pollution response at...

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard recently conducted a two-day pollution response exercise at New Mangalore to evaluate capabilities of stakeholders at Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra CM was caught in paper leak in class 10: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was caught in a paper leak in class X examination.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:01 IST

ITAT upholds withdrawal of charitable status of Young Indian

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): In what could be termed as a major setback for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday upheld the Income Tax department's withdrawal of the charitable' status of "Young Indian" from the assessment year 2011-12.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 06:01 IST

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host conference of Directors of IITs, NITs...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur next week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:32 IST

Arunachal Pradesh: Defence Minister inaugurates Sisseri Bridge...

Dibang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated Sisseri Bridge, built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Pasighat-Bomjir Highway.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:22 IST

Irani performs with swords at function in Gujarat

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 05:06 IST

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy meets Sitharaman to...

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek additional fund for Puducherry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:42 IST

Rahul Gandhi made false allegations against BJP govt: Assam Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday that BJP will organise a series of protest all over the country on November 16 demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the allegations he had made against central government

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:14 IST

No chances of mid term elections, stable govt will be formed in...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that there are no changes of 'mid-term' elections in the state and a stable government would be formed sooner or later.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 04:08 IST

Chhattisgarh govt will extend NMDC mining lease

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday assured CMD of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) that that the state government will give an extension to NMDC's mining leases that expire on March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:54 IST

Chhattisgarh Cabinet gives nod to integrated healthcare scheme

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday gave its nod for the merger and integration of various health schemes running in the State into one. The new scheme which will be implemented in a trust-based model is named afte

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 03:11 IST

MTB Nagaraj's election affidavit shows he grew richer by Rs 185...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): BJP candidate from Hoskote MTB Nagaraj election affidavit submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday disclosed the net worth of over Rs 1201 crores, including himself and his wife.

Read More
iocl