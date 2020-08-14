Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra express condolences on death of party leader SP Goyal

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed condolences on the death of former MP Surendra Prakash Goyal, who passed away at the age of 74 earlier today.

"Deeply saddened to know about ex-MP Surendra Goyal's tragic demise. His sense of service and commitment shall always be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family members, supporters and well-wishers," Sonia Gandhi said in a message.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Facebook remembering the leader and said that his death has caused irreparable damage to the Congress party.

"Received the news Surendra Prakash Goyal's death. He was a strong and dedicated leader of the Congress and a well-known public representative. His death has caused irreparable damage to the Congress. May God give his family the courage to bear this suffering in this sad moment," the Congress General Secretary posted on Facebook in Hindi.

Earlier today, Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways General (Retired) VK Singh also condoled the demise of former Ghaziabad MP and Congress leader Surendra Prakash Goyal.

According to Singh, Goyal was COVID-19 positive.

"Received sad news that Shri Surendra Prakash Goyal, who had represented Ghaziabad as an MP, has passed away. He was struggling with a Corona infection. May his soul rest in peace." tweeted Singh (roughly translated from Hindi). (ANI)

