Sonia, Rahul, BJP leaders pay tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi other leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to former late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary by offering flowers to his portrait in Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP veteran L K Advani, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid their tributes by offering flowers to the Gandhi's portrait at a brief ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their tributes to Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

"I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today", Singh wrote on Twitter.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his portrait at the ministry's office in Mumbai.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)