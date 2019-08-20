Congress, BJP leaders paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Parliamnet on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Congress, BJP leaders paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the Parliamnet on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Sonia, Rahul, BJP leaders pay tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi other leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to former late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary by offering flowers to his portrait in Parliament.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP veteran L K Advani, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid their tributes by offering flowers to the Gandhi's portrait at a brief ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their tributes to Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary."
"I offer my tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today", Singh wrote on Twitter.
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his portrait at the ministry's office in Mumbai.
In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:34 IST

Students flock to schools, life returning back on track in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): After a few days of restrictions imposed post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state is getting back to normalcy as students here flocked to schools in large numbers on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:11 IST

Ratul Puri's arrest purely 'mala fide' action: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Calling the arrest of his nephew Ratul Puri in a bank fraud case a "mala fide action", Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that he is not connected with Puri's business while adding that the courts will take corrective stand in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:09 IST

IL&FS case: Unmesh Joshi appears before ED for second consecutive day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Unmesh Joshi, son of former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here for the second consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregular

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:07 IST

Reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers: Rajnath on modernising IAF

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that in order to modernize the Indian Air Force there is a need to develop indigenous technology in the defense sector and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:59 IST

Devotees offer obeisances at Ramanathaswami temple in Rameswaram

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A large number of North Indian devotees on Monday offered obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Ramanatjaswamy temple on the occasions of last Monday of Shravan month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:57 IST

HP: Landslides disrupt road traffic between Manali and Leh

Rohtang (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The National Highway 3 between Manali and Leh was on Tuesday morning blocked for traffic movement near Rohtang due to a landslide triggered by relentless rains in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:55 IST

Arrest of Ratul Puri 'unfortunate'; case is motivated: Moser Baer

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Calling the arrest of its former executive director Ratul Puri by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as "unfortunate", Moser Baer on Tuesday said that the company had operated in accordance with all legal compliances while adding that the case is 'motivated.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:53 IST

K'taka cabinet expansion: 17 ministers take oath of office

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expanded his cabinet for the first time since assuming office three weeks ago, inducting 17 ministers including former chief minister Jagadish Shettar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:48 IST

Dhanoa pitches for indigenous defence equipment to ensure self-reliance

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday emphasised the need to develop indigenous defence equipment for self-reliance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:39 IST

Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit, soft landing on September 7:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan on Tuesday announced Chandrayaan- 2's successful completion of lunar orbit insertion while stating that the mission would carry out a soft landing on the moon on September 7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:38 IST

Over 6,000 people from East Delhi shifted to tents as Yamuna...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Over 6,000 people in East Delhi have been shifted from low-lying areas to safer places on Tuesday as the water level in Yamuna river has crossed the "danger mark."

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:30 IST

'Sadbhavna Run' organised in Raipur, Bhopal on Rajiv Gandhi's...

Raipur/Bhopal (Chhattisgarh / Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress state units on Tuesday organised "Sadbhavna Run" in Bhopal and Raipur on the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Read More
iocl