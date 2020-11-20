Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Panaji on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi has been advised by doctors, in view of her chronic chest infection, to shift out of the national capital for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution in the city, as per the party sources.

Sonia has been under heavy medication pursuant to her discharge from the hospital in August, and doctors are concerned about her chronic chest infection, which has not improved on account of pollution in Delhi.



Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised on July 30, this year in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital. Later in September, she had gone abroad with Rahul Gandhi for treatment and had skipped the last Parliament session.

Currently, the spike in air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition, and she has been advised by doctors to briefly shift out from here, the source added.

In January last year, she was shifted to Goa for some time where her pictures of cycling had gone viral on social media. (ANI)

