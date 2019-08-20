Sonia, Rahul Gandhi inaugurate exhibition dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi on 'Sadbhavna Diwas'

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi along with son Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition titled 'Memories and Archives of Rajiv Gandhi' on the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of her late husband and former prime minister.

Both Sonia and Rahul, according to photos shared in a tweet by the official Congress handle, took a round of the exhibition area dotted with images and audio-visual narrations dedicated to the life and contributions of the former prime minister.

Earlier today, top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at a prayer meeting organised at 'Veer Bhumi', which is the memorial of the former prime minister.

The Congress party is celebrating the birthday of the late prime minister as 'Sadbhavna Diwas' (Communal Harmony Day).

Apart from inaugurating the exhibition, Sonia and Rahul also distributed scooters to the needy at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Rahul also inaugurated a learning lab constructed in the memory of his late father.

"Rahul Gandhi inaugurates the Rajiv Gandhi Socio-Technical, Knowledge, Innovation and Learning Lab on Sadbhavana Diwas," a tweet by the party read.

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest prime minister of the country at the age of 40. He took over as the sixth prime minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day. (ANI)

