Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to lead foot marches on Gandhi Jayanti

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): As part of week-long 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lead padayatra (foot marches) in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, respectively, on October 2.

In a bid to consolidate Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, Rahul will lead the march in Sevagram in Wardha district of Maharashtra.

President Sonia Gandhi will lead a march in the National Capital and Priyanka will do the same in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Congress leader Nana Patole said, "To celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will lead foot marches in Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on Gandhi Jayanti. Rahul will lead the march in Sevagram, Wardha."

On September 5, a circular by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said a week-long (October 2-9, 2019) programme will be held to observe the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi starting with padayatra on October 2.

Venugopal also said during the marches the participants will wear caps with Mahatma Gandhi's picture on them and raise slogans exuding ideas propelled by the Father of the Nation. (ANI)