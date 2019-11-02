Congress president Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Sonia says RCEP will be body blow to economy, bring untold hardships to farmers

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:54 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi said here on Saturday that any decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) will be a "body blow" to economy of the country and will bring "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers, small and medium enterprises.
Gandhi, who chaired a meeting to review preparations for the party's countrywide agitational programme from November 5 to 15 against the BJP-led government on issues such as "economic slowdown, agrarian distress, unemployment" and proposed RCEP, said the economy was under siege.
In a strong attack on the government, Gandhi said decisions of the Modi government have resulted in "an unprecedented loss of nine million jobs during the last six years" and India's rural economy "has collapsed" with growth rate hardly of two per cent in the first quarter.
Gandhi said that "consistent weakening of institutions, withholding of data and tampering with statistics have all resulted in the erosion of India's economic credibility."
She said that India's economic woes are not confined to the domestic front and "inconsistent and defective policies" have seen exports shrink at a time when India could have been a big beneficiary of the global trade wars.
"As if the government's economic decisions have not damaged the economy enough, it is now ready to deal a body blow to it by signing the RCEP. This will result in untold hardship for our farmers, shopkeepers, small and medium enterprises with serious repercussions for the people. We can ill afford to become a dumping ground for products including agricultural produces from foreign countries," she said.
RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its six other partner countries.
She said the government was in "denial" over the problems facing economy and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "busy managing headlines and events".
"As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the government is in complete denial," she said.
"This cavalier attitude comes at a high price, a price that millions of our fellow Indian especially the unemployed youth and farmers and fellow Indians are having to endure," she added.
She alleged that the BJP-led government had acquired Israeli Pegasus software for snooping and spying on activists, journalists and political persons.
"There are so many other issues of which you will be aware. The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place. These activities are not only illegal and unconstitutional; they are shameful," she said.
Gandhi alleged that the economic crisis was worsening by the day and signifies deep crisis and said Congress should take on the government over its policies and create awareness among people.
"The GDP growth is at best only 5 per cent during the first quarter. It is not just a six-year low. This signifies deep crisis. This is a sign of weak demand, low consumption, no investment and, as a result, no jobs," she said.
Gandhi said unemployment levels at nearly 8.5 per cent was "most disturbing".
"Far from creating jobs, recent studies now suggest that demonetization, a messed up GST and subsequent economic decisions of the Modi government have resulted in an unprecedented loss of nine million jobs during the last six years," she said.
She said the government had steeply raised the price of the subsidised cylinder.
"I must also mention this government's attitude to women and issues that concern them. No sooner than the recent assembly elections were over the government gives up the pretence of holding down the price of the subsidised gas cylinder. It hiked the price by an enormous Rs 77 per cylinder about 10 per cent in one go," she said.
Gandhi said any reasonable assessment of the Indian economy must focus on the plight of our farmers.
"India's rural economy has collapsed with a growth rate of hardly two per cent in the first quarter. They were promised that their income would be doubled in a short period but are left to battling a deceleration in wages while prices have shot up. This perhaps explains why the sale of FMCG goods in rural India has recently hit a 7-year low," she said.
She alleged that economic experts who point to the problems are labelled as anti-nationals.
"Finally, the consistent weakening of institutions, withholding of data and tampering with statistics have all resulted in the erosion of India's economic credibility. It is unfortunate that economic experts who point this out are ridiculed and labelled anti-nationals," she said.
Gandhi said "independent thinking and even constructive criticism are arrogantly brushed aside"
"No sector of the economy has been left untouched by the slowdown - automobiles, banks, manufacturing, agriculture- of growth are all floundering. All the economic indicators point towards a slowdown that is likely to be prolonged and more entrenched in days ahead," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:59 IST

Muslim organisations meet ahead of Ayodhya verdict, resolve to...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, prominent Muslim Organizations held a closed-door meeting on Saturday in which they resolved to "maintain peace and harmony at all cost, whatsoever the verdict maybe".

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:55 IST

Attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior lawyer and Congressman Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that the attack on lawyers puts a question mark on democratic governance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:49 IST

Shimla to levy 'Green Tax' on vehicles from outside the state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed to levy a "Green Tax" on vehicles entering the city from outside the state. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:44 IST

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:41 IST

Public health emergency in NCR a matter of serious concern for...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar thanking him for his consent to convene a meeting and invite Chief Ministers of Delhi and adjoining states over the issue of pollution in the National Ca

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:41 IST

Where was Sonia Gandhi when UPA forced India to join RCEP...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she cautioned against the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, asking her why she did not speak up when India joined negot

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:34 IST

Senior TDP leader Annapurnamma, her son Mallikarjun Reddy join BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former MLA and senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Annapurnamma, along with her son Mallikarjun Reddy, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Pace of growth in rural areas major hurdle in India's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said that the pace of growth in remote and rural parts of the country is a major hurdle in the country's development and advocated for a 'growth strategy' to make a 'decisive impact on poverty and trigger development'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Delhi Police arrest retired Indian Army officer in alleged case of theft

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a retired Indian Army officer identified as Mukesh Chopra (64) in an alleged case of theft, police sources said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:28 IST

Will not spare terrorists who killed innocent labourers in J-K...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the government will not spare the terrorists who killed five labourers from West Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir even if they try to hide in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:28 IST

Congress condemns police action against Tis Hazari court...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress on Saturday accused the Delhi Police of using force against lawyers in the clash at Tis Hazari Court complex here and demanded strong action in the matter.

Read More
iocl