Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo/ANI)
Sonia should remove Kamal Nath as CM, says SAD

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday welcomed the reopening of a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 Sikh riots case and demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi should sack the veteran leader.
"It is high time Congress President Sonia Gandhi sacks Kamal Nath as MP CM. Two witnesses including a journalist have already disclosed his role in the attack on Gurdwara Rakabganj. Now way has been cleared for recording their statement and inclusion of Nath's name in FIR," SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

His reaction came soon after reports came that Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Union Home Ministry, had decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed.
The cases include one against Kamal Nath. The SIT is likely to consider fresh evidence against the veteran Congress leader.
Badal said wheels of justice have started moving against 1984 genocide culprit Kamal Nath.
"SAD welcomes SIT move to reopen the investigation into Parliament Street FIR in which witnesses claim Kamal Nath led mob attacking Rakabganj gurdwara. We are hopeful Nath will be arrested soon," he said.
Union Minister and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal too took to Twitter and said the reopening of cases against Nath was a victory for the Sikhs.
"Now that the case against Kamal Nath has been reopened, he should be removed from the post of Madhya Pradesh CM. Case witnesses should be given protection as they get ready to depose. Also, I urge citizens who have any info about the '84 riot cases to come forward fearlessly," she tweeted.
"Reopening of the case against Kamal Nath is a victory for the Sikhs. This is the result of our sustained efforts to reopen cases wrongfully deemed as solved. Now, Kamal Nath will pay for his crimes," she added.
The case against Nath is related to a mob of rioters storming the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here. (ANI)

