Sonia to hold meeting with members of Congress think tank group on Oct 25

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of the Congress think tank group at her residence in New Delhi on October 25.

The meeting is slated to take place at Sonia's 10 Janpath residence in the national capital.

Senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and others are expected to be present at the meeting. (ANI)

