Sonowal launches mobile app with five-minute Yoga protocol for working professionals

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): A mobile application with a five-minute Yoga protocol, specially designed for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace to increase their productivity, consists of Asanas, Pranayam and Dhyana, was launched by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal on Wednesday.



Listing the benefits of Yoga, Sonowal said, "We know that the corporate professionals often experience stress and also physical problems due to their occupation. Of course, the other professions are also not exempted from such problems. Keeping in view the working population this Y-break has been developed, which will give the employees some solace at the workplace. This Y-break, if practised sincerely, is going to play a major role in the maintenance of the health of the people."

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, in a glittering ceremony that reflected the whole government approach of PM Modi and saw the participation of Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (I/c) Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Sonowal launched the 'Y-Break' mobile application at Vigyan Bhawan today.

Rijiju appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Ayush in developing this mobile application and said it will "spread like a wildfire". (ANI)

