Sonowal writes to Amit Shah about Assam-Mizoram border issue

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the tension with Mizoram after a person from the Cachar district was abducted and later died.



Sonowal also expressed condolences over the death of Intazul Laskar who was abducted by miscreants from Lailapur Border Outpost area of Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border, according to CM's Public Relations Cell.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for next of the kin of the deceased has also been announced.

Following the sequel of boundary rows along the Assam-Mizoram border, the Chief Minister sent the details of the incidents to Amit Shah. (ANI)

