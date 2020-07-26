Sonu Sood gifts tractor to Chittoor farmer after video of girls pulling plough goes viral

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood announced help to farmer Nageswara Rao's family on Saturday, a tractor was handed over to Rao by the MD of Gayatri agency. The family thanked Sonu Sood for the help.

Earlier, after a video of two girls tilling a farm was widely shared on the internet, Sood had stepped forward with the promise to provide a tractor to their family, which was forced to resort to the extreme step after suffering a severe blow in the lockdown.

The girls - Vennela and Chandana - took the yoke on their shoulders to till the land as the family could not hire a tractor or oxen to plough the land.

Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle Mandal for the past 20 years was left with no source of income after the lockdown decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming.

Taking to Twitter, Sood said that the girls should be allowed to focus on their education and he will provide the family with a tractor. (ANI)

