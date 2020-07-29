Sonu Sood offers job to woman selling vegetables after losing MNC job

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): Continuing his humanitarian gesture, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood offered a job to a 28-year -old woman who lost her job due to COVID-19 crisis and started selling vegetables in Hyderabad.

Unadadi Sharada is a resident of Hyderabad and was working in a Multi-National Company (MNC) but unfortunately due to COVID-19 Pandemic, she lost her job and started selling vegetables for a living.

Speaking to ANI over phone Sharda said, "I was working in an MNC earlier, but due to the coronavirus crisis I lost my job, then I started selling vegetables for a living, Recently I got a call from Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, offering a job, I faced an interview, just the final decision on this has to be taken soon."

"It is a very good gesture, but there are so many people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 crisis, I wish that more people like him must come forward to help the unemployed youth in this critical situation," she added.

The actor has assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers, stranded students amid the pandemic. (ANI)

