Visuals of people eating food in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh
Visuals of people eating food in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

Soon, a Chhattisgarh cafe will provide food in exchange for plastic waste

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:56 IST

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) is all set to make the city plastic-free with a unique initiative.
AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe.
"The solid waste management of the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation was successful. We have come up with a new provision that if someone brings one kilogram of plastic, he or she will get food for free and on half kilogram of plastic, they will get breakfast free. We have named this 'Garbage Cafe'," said Ambikapur Mayor Ajay Tirkey.
"Our door-to-door waste collection process is already in place. We also re-sell plastic. The initiative will become successful. In the budget, we have allocated Rs 6 lakh for the cafe," he added.
The initiative, however, drew harsh criticism from opposition parties, who claimed that the city is already clean and rag pickers will not get plastic anywhere in the city to get free food.
"Ambikapur Municipal Corporation stood at the second spot in the country in cleanliness. Under the schemes, it is proposed that rag picker would get a free meal for one kilogram of plastic and breakfast for half-kilogram plastic. A man gets Rs 20 in exchange of one kilogram of plastic. The scheme of Dr Raman Singh is already there which provides Rs 1 per kg grain. The initiative would fail soon," said Janmajay Mishra, Opposition Leader in AMC.
But locals are of the view that the city would become cleaner after the initiative is in place.
Nivedita Pandey, a local, said, "The initiative is good. Our city will become cleaner after this."
"Ragpickers used to give garbage to private people in exchange for money. Now, when they give plastic garbage to the government, they will get food in return. The city would become more beautiful after this," said another Ambikapur resident, Manoj said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:21 IST

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Cong Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The meeting of all Congress Lok Sabha lawmakers with Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi is underway at the party office in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:58 IST

13 injured after bus collides with lorry in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 13 people were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a lorry in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:43 IST

Bihar youth loses NCC certificate in floods, seeks government's help

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): A youth in Naruar village here lost his National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in the floods, and has now turned to the government for help.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:41 IST

Rajastan: 2 injured as roadways bus rams into bike

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Two tourists were injured after a state roadways bus rammed into the bike they were travelling in on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:07 IST

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Kerala; issues yellow alert for...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod regions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:06 IST

K'taka: Red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts; schools,...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:54 IST

MPs from Shiv Sena, Congress, PDP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 24(ANI) : Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:51 IST

Student of Bangladeshi origin ends life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 19-year-old student of Bangladeshi origin studying in a private university here allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:46 IST

Raman Singh admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:44 IST

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:24 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:22 IST

Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants at Durgapuri Chowk in North East Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl