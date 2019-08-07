Soon, dream of united India will be real: Ramdev on scrapping of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Yog Guru Ramdev on Tuesday termed the repealing of Article 370 as historic while asserting that the move has paved way for the realisation of the dream of a "united India" by the integration of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin with the country.

Speaking to ANI hours after the resolution to revoke Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill,2019 was passed in Parliament, Ramdev said, "For the first time in the history of Independent India, someone has shown political will and has done the biggest act of bravery after Sardar Patel. By repealing Article 370 by 370 votes, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have paid true tribute to lakhs of martyrs. They have provided social, economic and political justice for the people of Kashmir. They have won the faith of crores of patriotic Indians. The coming generation will remember this day as a historic day."

"After Article 370 I have faith that Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin will soon be integrated in India and our dream of a united India will be realized. Home Minister Amit Shah has already spoken about it", he added.

Ramdev also expressed delight over many parliamentarians cutting across party lines and supporting the bill and resolution and said, "Article 370 showed that some nationalist people are still there in Congress though some are still misguided. I pray to God to bless them with right thinking else in some time they will attain political salvation."

He also accused the political families of Jammu and Kashmir of depriving the residents of their due rights and said, "Article 370 never helped Kashmir or its people. Some political families usurped thousands of crores given for the development of Kashmir and turned the people of the state into stone pelters. They will pay for it. Coming generations of Kashmir will remember this day as their real political independence. We couldn't witness the 1947 independence but today we are blessed to witness this actual independence of Kashmir."

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The lower house of parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

(ANI)

