Soon, Udhampur will get a multi-purpose sports complex

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A multi-purpose sports complex is being constructed in Ramnagar town of Udhampur district at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore in order to provide a platform to the youth in the district.

The complex is being constructed by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, with facilities like a multipurpose hall, pantry, separate toilets for men and women, storeroom and office block.

Expressing happiness on getting a multi-purpose sports complex, a local of Ramnagar said people of the district are relieved as such a facility in the area will help children polish their talent for competitions.

"There was no such facility earlier. The children and youth of this area have so much potential in the field of sports but they lack facilities. They used to go out of the area for training. This is the first time that they will be getting such a sports complex," Vinod Sharma told ANI.

"Sports like table tennis, wrestling, badminton and other activities will be available. It's a good platform for children of Ramnagar to try their hands in competitions. There will be proper coaches for every sport," he added.

Asserting that this will boost sporting activities in the area, Udhampur's Deputy Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla said, "We have visited the construction site. The people of Ramnagar will soon access the facility of sports. There is a vast ground with a scenic view near the sports complex. This will boost the sports culture in the area."

Singla also said construction of the complex is in its last leg. "We are working to make Panchayat clubs through which children with potential in a specific sport will be identified." (ANI)

