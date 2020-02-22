Sopore Police arrests terrorist associate linked to LeT

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Sopore Police have arrested a terrorist associate linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The terrorist associate has been identified as Muzamil Ahmad. As per investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in Sopore.

A police press release on Saturday said that incriminating material has been found from his possession.

A case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

