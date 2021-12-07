SOPs for setting up de-addiction centres in Haryana: Health Minister

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that Standard Operating Protocols will be prepared regarding the establishment of rehabilitation centres i.e. de-addiction centers in all the districts of the state so that people are free from drugs.

He said that these SOPs would be prepared within the next 15 days under the supervision of Director General, Health Services Department.

Vij was presiding over a meeting of officers of the Home and Health Department here today. He said that various parameters would be prepared in this regard such as the establishment of the de-addiction center in every civil hospital, the number of prescribed beds, deployment of staff, availability of drugs related to de-addiction etc, according to a statement.

Vij directed the officers to collect point-to-point information to implement the instructions given by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in the Police Conference held in Lucknow so that these instructions could be implemented after the meeting. Apart from this, Vij said that within the next two weeks, an online meeting of the nodal officers of the districts related to drugs/substances i.e. DSP and District Social Justice and Empowerment Officers would be convened and a review would be done regarding drug de-addiction.

Apart from this, he said that an app is also being developed regarding prescription (medicine prescription) and sale of some drugs at chemist shops so that youth do not buy such drugs again and again on the same prescription. Vij said that the private de-addiction centers operating in the state should be inspected from time to time and after checking there, the report should be presented before him.



In order to get rid of the youth/people of the state from drugs, he said that will urge social and religious organizations for conducting awareness campaigns in their respective areas through various mediums to keep people away from drugs.

He directed the officers to work on a primary plan/strategy to eliminate drugs from the state. He instructed the officers, he said that we have to break the chain of supply and demand of drugs and in this direction, the police and health department as well as officers of other related departments will have to proceed in a planned manner. He said that in this sereies, publicity and dissemination against drugs will have to be done in village-village and in this regard, work will have to be done ahead of the officers of Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

During the meeting, Vij was apprised by the officers that recently the properties of people involved in drug peddling have been attached in Kurukshetra and we have to focus on this so that people do not indulge in this illegal drug business. During the meeting, the Director General of Police informed that in the coming days, on the lines of Kurukshetra, such action would be taken by the police and Narcotic Control Bureau in other districts so that drugs can be completely eradicated from the state.

During the meeting, Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau chief and ADGP Shrikant Jadhav apprised the Home Minister that 10 lakh pills of drugs have been confiscated this year, but these drugs are easily available at medical stores, so we are developing an app as a measure to enable sharing of prescription (medicine prescription) information regarding sale of drugs through such a system. He said that the Bureau has organized 325 awareness camps so far. Apart from this, he said that more people involved in drug dealing have been caught in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Rohtak, Faridabad and Karnal etc. He also shared his suggestions during the meeting gave information through power point presentation also.

During the meeting, the Home Minister said that with the help of NGOs, Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police has made eight people free from drug addiction in his district, similarly this exercise should be done in other districts also.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Health, Rajiv Arora, Director General of Police Sh. P.K. Agrawal, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk and Additional Director General of Police (CID) Alok Mittal, Additional Director General of Police (HSNCB) Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh, Secretary, Home Department Balkar Singh, Director General of Health Department Dr. Veena Singh, Director of Social Justice and Empowerment Department Rajnarayan Kaushik and other officers were present. (ANI)

