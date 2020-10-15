SOPs issued for cultural functions, programs during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): With regard to the Unlock 5.0 guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and taking in consideration the suggestions received from various stakeholders in the creative industry, the Union Ministry of Culture on Thursday issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for 'Culture Functions and Programs' on preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official release, these guidelines contain SOPs to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment/creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditoria or any other open/closed performance spaces, whether on payment or gratis.

Comprehensive guidelines have been issued for artists and crew, management of green rooms, stage management, costume and makeup trials, sanitization of the venue including stage, open area seating etc.

It is clarified that cultural activities shall continue to be prohibited inside containment zones. Further, State/UT govts may consider proposing additional measures as per their field assessment.

The National Directives for COVID-19 management and the relevant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, State/UT Governments, etc. shall be strictly complied with during all activities and operations, stated the release.



These guidelines shall come into effect immediately and shall continue to be in effect until further orders.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zones only. Such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons may be permitted, outside containment zones, by State/UT governments after October 15, 2020, only and subject to the following conditions:-

a. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

b. In open spaces, keeping the size of the space/ground in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

"State/UT govts will issue detailed SOPs, to regulate such gatherings and strictly enforce the same," said the release. (ANI)

