South Africa returnee tests positive for Omicron variant in Surat

Surat (Gujrat) [India], December 14 (ANI): A person from Surat who returned from South Africa has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr Ashish Naik, Deputy Health Commissioner, Surat Municipal Corporation said that the patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Surat.



"A week ago in Surat, a tourist from South Africa was found to be infected with Omicron variant. After returning and testing the Corona for the third time, it was revealed that it was an Omicron variant. He had earlier returned to India and had undergone Corona tests in Delhi. Which came out negative. In which he was also tested for corona in Ahmedabad. There was also a negative report," Naik said.

"A week later, Corona underwent the third test after returning from South Africa with symptoms. In which Corona's Omicron positive report has come. The patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Surat," he added.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

