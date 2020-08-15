South Asian leaders have big responsibility to maintain peace: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has boosted its bilateral ties with all countries in its extended neighbourhood and noted that leaders of South Asian countries have a big responsibility to maintain peace in the region.

"South Asia is home to one-fourth of the world's population. We can create great opportunities. Leaders of these countries have a big responsibility to maintain peace," the Prime Minister said in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Narendra Modi government has laid focus on India's immediate neighbourhood as part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The Prime Minister said today's neighbour is not just the one with whom there is sharing of borders but also "those with whom our heart stays connected".

"Today's neighbour is not just the one with whom we share our borders but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I am happy that in past some time, India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood'," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

