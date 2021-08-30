South Asia's largest energy storage system worth Rs 55 cr set up in Delhi

Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday visited a 10-megawatt battery energy storage system at Tata Power-DDL in Rohini.

Speaking to ANI, Jain informed that this is South Asia's largest energy backup system and will be used in grid stabilisation across the national capital.

"This system gives stability to the grid and eliminates fluctuations. We can use the energy during peak demand by discharging the batteries and can recharge it again when the demand is less," he stated.

Jain further added that the batteries can also be charged using solar energy and the whole project cost Rs 55 crores.

"I have given a few inputs on how we can improve the design. I have asked for a redesigned model with half the cost within a month. If the cost gets halved, it will be repeated in Delhi at a large scale," said the minister. (ANI)