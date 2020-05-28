South Central Railway tops in execution of track maintenance work

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): The South Central Railways has topped in the execution of track maintenance works during the period May 1-25 for efficiently utilising reduced train movements.

"South Central Railway positioned itself as the top zone amongst all zones over Indian Railways in the execution of track maintenance by efficiently utilizing the reduced train movements during May 1-25," South-Central Railways said in a press release.

With track maintenance being the crucial part of train operations, the zone "has developed a meticulous plan to utilise the period for strengthening their rail tracks".

"The zone has properly identified sections and meticulously deployed all its track maintenance machinery over the zone for the strengthening of tracks, points, crossings, sleepers, and ballast for enhancing the safety speed and reliability," the release said. (ANI)

