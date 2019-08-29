South China Sea part of global commons: India

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday said the South China Sea is a part of global commons and it firmly stands for freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce in international waters.

It also said that any differences between countries should be resolved peacefully without a threat of force.

"South China sea is a part of global commons. India, therefore, has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region. India firmly stands for freedom of navigation and over-flight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the international waters in accordance with international laws notably UNCLAWS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea)," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"India also believes that any differences must be resolved peacefully by respecting legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to threat or the use of force," added Kumar said.

He was responding to a query about reports of a Chinese vessel extending its activities to an area closer to Vietnam's coastline and India's interest in view of ONGC Videsh Ltd exploring a Vietnamese oil block in the South China Sea. (ANI)