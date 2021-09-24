South Delhi civic body inaugurates dialysis centre

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday inaugurated a dialysis centre for chronic disease patients at PSMS Hospital in Delhi's Kalkaji.

Here, patients can get a hassle-free dialysis facility. The corporation in a tweet said, "'State-of-the-Art' Dialysis Centre having a 10-bedded Dialysis Facility at Kalkaji's PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji."

Ramesh Bidhuri, MP South Delhi and Mukesh Suryan, Mayor SDMC, today dedicated the newly constructed dialysis centre at Kalkaji's Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital to citizens.

Bidhuri, while dedicating this fully equipped dialysis centre to citizens, said that the number of diabetic patients is on a rise owing to modern lifestyle practices resulting in more and more cases of diabetic Nephropathic, which subsequently lead to End Stage Renal Diseases (ESRD).



"Nearly 2.2 lakh new patients of diabetes have been surfacing every year. This means an addition of 3.4 crore dialysis every year. Since the facility of dialysis appears overcrowded, SDMC's newly inaugurated dialysis centre will help in facilitating patients undergoing dialysis," he said.

Mukesh Suryan, on the occasion, said that whereas the cost of each session of dialysis costs anywhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000 in private hospitals, facilities for the same will be made available at Rs 1,400 in this hospital.

He said that patients may require dialysis two-three times a month and even require recommendations to get dialysis done.

While elaborating about facilities available at the centre, the Mayor said that the centre has been set up with the cooperation of Nipro Medical Corporation. The 'state of the Art' centre will have a 10-bedded dialysis facility. "With the setting up of the centre, patients mainly belonging to the low economic background will get a hassle free facility of dialysis and at a very marginal rate," the Mayor said.

Gyanesh Bharti said that the SDMC is committed to provide improved services to citizens and the newly inaugurated dialysis centre will help to enhance medical services in the region. He informed that the unit will be ultramodern dialysis machines with Japanese technology and German double pass RO to give ultrapure dialysis water ensuring high quality dialysis. The process will help in minimizing chances of infection in the patients undergoing dialysis. (ANI)

