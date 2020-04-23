South Korean company to supply 5 lakh coronavirus testing kits to India

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that the country will be procuring five lakh coronavirus testing kits from South Korea.

"Our Mission has also signed a contract on behalf of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with another South Korean company to procure and supply 5 lakh Corona Testing Kits," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava.

The Ministry further informed that six SUV-sized high-speed testing machines are also being sourced from Roche in the USA.

"Six SUV-sized high-speed testing machines, which are in high demand, are being sourced from Roche in USA. Our Research and Development labs are in touch with labs in Israel and Germany which are undertaking cutting edge work," Srivastava added.

The development comes in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

More than 680 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

