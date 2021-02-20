South Western Command Investiture Ceremony at Alwar Military Station

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): The South Western Command investiture ceremony was conducted at Itarana Place, Alwar Military Station on Friday.

A total of 10 Sena medals (Gallantry), two Sena medals (Distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva medal were presented by Lieutenant General Alok Kler, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

The Investiture Ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards for personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty.



"This year the awards were presented to six officers, one Junior Commissioned Officer and nine soldiers including one presented posthumously. The Army Commander also conferred citations to 23 Units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performance," read the press release by the South Western Command.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander congratulated those who were decorated with bravery and distinguished service. He also urged all ranks, ex-servicemen, civilians and their families to rededicate themselves in service of the nation.

Lieutenant General Alok Kler, later interacted with the award winners and their families and acknowledged their invaluable contribution in upholding the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.

A large number of senior officers, distinguished dignitaries and proud families of the award winners attended the event. (ANI)

