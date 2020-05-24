South Western Railway ferries 1.9 lakh passengers in Shramik special trains

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): The South Western Railway (SWR) has run 135 Shramik special trains carrying 1.90 lakh migrant workers, students and families, to return to their home towns in different parts of the country after the relaxation of lockdown norms, it said in a statement.

According to the Railways, Minister of State Suresh Angadi has assured that SWR will continue running Shramik specials to carry stranded migrant workers and ensure that there is no shortage of food and essential commodities during the COVID-19 crisis.

"SWR is transporting passengers to their destination as per the demand of state government with proper protocol and the receiving state government is ready to accept them. These special trains are being run from point to point with no stoppages en-route. The state government is arranging to bring passengers of Shramik special trains to the stations through BMTC Buses as per the protocol," South Western Railway said.

Ministry of Home Affairs had recently granted permission for movement of the stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns.

As per the list provided by the state government, the arrangement of train services for approximately 9,345 citizens was made for them to return to their native place from Hosur Hassan and Bengaluru.

Passengers are being provided with food packet, water bottles, dates, cookies and buttermilk for their journey.

The SWR has also taken an initiative to distribute toys to the children of migrant workers leaving Bengaluru in the Shramik special trains so that they will have memories of their return journey.

Care is being taken to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitisation. Regular announcements are being made to caution passengers regarding COVID-19.

Special trains are departing stations only after passengers are medically examined by the government of Karnataka and issued a medical certificate. Thermal screening is again done by Railway medical teams at the stations, it added.

Five more Shramik special trains were run on May 23 from Bengaluru, two to Jharkhand and one each to Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Kerala. (ANI)

