Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): South Western Railway on Thursday decided to hike the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease.



The new ticket price will be effective in Hubli, Belgaum and Ballari stations in the state.



In a statement issued by South Western Railway PRO said the prices of the tickets have been increased to avoid the crowding at platforms in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.



The total number of coronavirus cases in the state have reached 15, according to the Karnataka Health Minister.

Coronavirus: South Western Railway hikes platform ticket price to stop overcrowding

A total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

