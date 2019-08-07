South-Western Railway sets up relief centres for flood-affected persons in K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With incessant rains creating flood-like situation in Karnataka, relief centres have been set up by South Western Railway in a community hall at Belagavi and in waiting rooms at Gokak, Raybag and Chikkodi Road railway stations to offer shelter to those whose houses have been inundated.

Food is also being offered at the relief centres set up by the Railways.

Also, in view of heavy rainfall and floods in Belagavi and Hubballi division, the South Western Railway has dispatched essential items like groceries, drinking water, biscuits, and medicines to the flood-hit areas in Belagavi district.

South Western Railway informed that materials worth Rs 50,000 were dispatched on Wednesday.

The Railway will provide one-minute temporary stoppage to all express trains (with no stoppages) at Raybag and Ugarkhurd Stations with immediate effect for a period of three days, up to August 9, in view of the flood situation in these areas.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Karnataka and the situation might take a turn for the worse in the coming days. (ANI)

