South Western Railway urges people not to cross railway tracks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): The South Western Railway on Tuesday urged the people of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts not to cross the railway tracks to avoid any possible accident.

"Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway appeals to the general public of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts not to cross railway tracks as there will be minimum railway services like goods trains carrying food grains, diesel, petrol and LPG gas and parcel trains carrying medicines," read a release.

The South Western Railway also requested to be alert while crossing the railway tracks or level crossing gates and avoid sleeping on tracks.

Despite the lockdown announced by the Karnataka government from July 14 to July 22, there will be minimum train movement during this period, stated the release. (ANI)

