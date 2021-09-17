South-Western Railways cancels, diverts trains due to connection work

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): South-Western Railways on Thursday cancelled and diverted some trains due to Line Block for six hours on September 19 for "cut and connection work" in lieu of temporary diversion work to facilitate Ph-I work at Malugur Yard.

On September 19, train no. 06558 commencing journey from Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam and train no. 06557 commencing journey from Dharmavaram will be cancelled, read the official notice by Indian Railways.

However, two trains are also partially cancelled for some time.



According to Indian Railways, train no. 06595 commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on September 19, will be partially cancelled between Hindupur - Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam. Accordingly, this train will be short terminated at Hindupur.

In addition, train no.06596 commencing journey from Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam on September 19 will also be partially cancelled between Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam - Hindupur. Accordingly, this train will originate from Hindupur at its scheduled time.

In the meantime, a train no. 02140 commencing journey from Jabalpur will be diverted to run via Dhone, Guntakal, Ballari, Rayadurg, Arsikere, and Yesvantpur and skipping stoppage from Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Hindupur on September 18.

As per Indian Railways, two trains will also be regulated on September 19.

Train no. 08464 commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru will be regulated for 30 minutes en route and train No. 00617 commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru will be regulated for 110 minutes en route between Yelahanka - Dharmavaram. (ANI)

