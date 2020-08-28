Lt Gen CP Mohanty reviewed operational readiness (Photo tweeted by PRO Defence, Jaipur)
Southern Army Commander reviews operational readiness of Konark Corps

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 05:46 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27 (ANI): Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General CP Mohanty reviewed the operational readiness of Konark Corps on Wednesday.
He complimented all ranks on their dedicated efforts & high training standards to meet any security challenges & maintaining national sovereignty: PRO Defence, Jaipur
"Lt Gen CP Mohanty Army Commander #SouthernCommand #IndianArmy reviewed the operational readiness of #KonarkCorps. He complimented all ranks on their dedicated efforts & high training standards to meet any security challenges & maintaining national sovereignty," PRO Defence, Jaipur said in a tweet.
With the experience gained during 1971 India - Pak War and increasing operational importance of the vast desert sector, 'Konark Corps' was raised on the auspicious day of Shivratri on 26 February 1987 under Lieutenant General A K Chatterjee.
The Corps adopted "Konark" as its formation insignia after Konark Sun Temple of Puri, as a symbolic representation of the radiation of sun in eight cardinal directions, thereby establishing a spiritual link with the Sun City. (ANI)

