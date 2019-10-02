South Central Railways bans single-use plastic to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Indian Railways is celebrating Swachh Rail and Swachh Bharat and marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by banning single-use plastic across its network beginning Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Central Railway, P Srinivas said, "All vendors, catering department are avoiding single-use of plastic. They are adopting eco-friendly and recyclable plastic in all stations. From the last 15 days, all the officials have been involved in the cleanliness drive and we are also receiving participation from passengers."

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on the occasion of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had urged people not use single-use plastic from October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at the Rajpath in New Delhi in 2014 to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India' by October 2, 2019. (ANI)